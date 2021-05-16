UN chief calls for immediate ceasefire between Israel, Palestine

The UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Sunday called on Israel and Palestine to “immediately end fighting” and return to negotiations.

“Rockets and mortars and aerial and artillery bombardments from all sides must be stopped immediately. The United Nations is actively engaging all sides towards an immediate ceasefire,” António Guterres said.

Condemning the destruction of media offices in Gaza, António Guterres said journalists must be allowed to work free of fear. He said the status quo at the holy sites must be upheld and respected.

“Fighting must stop. It must stop immediately,” Guterres told an emergency meeting of the Security Council held online.

OIC condemns Israel’s barbaric attacks on Palestinians

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) today adopted a unanimous resolution demanding the immediate halt of Israel’s barbaric attacks against Palestinians.

The resolution was adopted at a virtual open-ended extraordinary meeting of the OIC Executive Committee of the Foreign Ministers hosted by Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi represented Pakistan in the meeting.

The resolution demanded to immediately stop all violations being carried out by Israel, including disrespect for the holy sites.

It rejected ongoing Israeli settlements and colonisation of Palestinian land, including East Jerusalem and forced eviction of Palestinian’s from their properties.

The Muslim countries called for protecting the Palestinians, medical and first-aid crews, allowing them to do their work without hindrance.

