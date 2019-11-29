PM Imran lauds Malaysia’s principled position on occupied Kashmir   

ISLAMABAD: Malaysian prime minister’s special envoy and Deputy Foreign Minister Marzuki Bin Haji Yahya called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

Matters of mutual interest, bilateral ties, inhuman curfew in occupied Kashmir and other issues were discussed in the meeting.

During the meeting, Marzuki extended an official invitation from Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad for the KL Summit, being held in Kuala Lumpur on 18-20 December 2019.

The prime minister conveyed his thanks for the invitation and stated that he looked forward to participating in the KL Summit.

PM Imran reaffirmed his commitment to further deepening Pakistan-Malaysia relations in all fields. He appreciated Malaysia’s principled position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

He also apprised the special envoy of the continuing inhuman lockdown of over 8 million Kashmiris since India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 and the dire human rights and humanitarian situation resulting from it.

The prime ninister stressed the importance of the international community playing its role in the removal of curfew and other restrictions in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and peaceful resolution of the longstanding issue.

