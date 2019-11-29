Malaysian Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Wira Haji Marzuki bin Haji Yahya called on Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in Islamabad on Friday and discussed bilateral relations and matters of mutual interests.

The Foreign Minister apprised the Malaysian Deputy Foreign Minister about the blatant human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi appreciated the bold stance of Malaysia against Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir. He said we are thankful to Malaysia for fully supporting Pakistan’s stance on Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

He thanked the Malaysian government for its principled stance on the pressing issue.

The Malaysian deputy foreign minister discussed matters pertaining to the upcoming Kuala Lumpur conference with FM Qureshi as well.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi undertook a visit to Malaysia from Nov 4-5 on the invitation of his Malaysian counterpart Saifuddin Abdullah.

He attended a preparatory meeting on Kuala Lumpur Summit chaired by Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

Other participants included the Foreign Minister of Qatar and Minister of Industry and Technology of Turkey.

FM Qureshi held separate meetings with the Malaysian Foreign Minister and Minister of Economic Affairs to discuss bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, halal food, science and technology, human resource and international issues of common interest.

