ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday decided to dissolve market committees of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in order to control rising inflation in the country, ARY News reported.

As per details, the prime minister today chaired a meeting regarding the price control of essential items here in Islamabad.

During the meeting, the prime minister decided to dissolve the market committees of Punjab and KP after he had received several complaints of miss governance and corruption.

Sources prior to the matter told ARY News that the prime minister in the meeting pledged that his government would bring a new system that will bring down prices of basic commodities by taking practical measures.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers and representatives of all provinces. The prime minister was briefed on the price trend of essential commodities.

A report of action taken against hoarders and profiteers across the country was also presented in the meeting.

Chairing the weekly meeting of the National Price Monitoring Committee on Feb 1, the finance minister directed the Ministry of Industries and Production to continuously monitor stocks of sugar, its supply position and prices in the market.

Finance Minister Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh also ordered to ensure the provision of essential commodities at affordable prices across the board.

National Price Monitoring Committee reviewed the price trend of essential commodities especially wheat flour, eggs, chicken, sugar and edible oil during the last week.

