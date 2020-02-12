PM Imran takes notice of overcharging by Utility Stores  

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday takes notice of selling general commodities on higher prices at the Utility Stores, ARY News reported.

In a tweet, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that PM Imran has expressed displeasure over selling essential commodities on higher rates at the USC despite providing Rs10 billion subsidy.

10ارب روپے کی سبسڈی کے باوجود یوٹیلٹی سٹورز کارپوریشن کا اشیاءضروریہ کو کم نرخوں پر فروخت نہ کرنے پر وزیراعظم عمران خان کا نوٹس یوٹیلٹی سٹورز کو چینی 68روپے فی کلو جبکہ گھی 170روپے کلو فروخت کرنے کی ہدایت۔

PM Imran directed Utility Stores Corporation (USC) to ensure the sale of food items on subsidized rates at the outlets across the country.

The special assistant said sugar is available at Rs68 per kilogram, 20 kg flour bag at Rs800 and ghee at Rs170 per kilogram at the outlets. Dr Firdous maintained that rice and pulses are also available at subsidized rates at the stores.

Providing relief to masses and bringing ease in the lives of people are the top priorities of the incumbent government, she added.

Earlier on January 6, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan had formally approved a relief package for utility stores across the country, bringing the price of regular use commodity items down considerably.

The price of sugar per kilogram is available on a discount of Rs7 at utility stores, the retail price of sugar in the open market it Rs75 and will be available at Rs68 per kg in utility stores.

Prices of rice, white chickpeas along with other commodity items will also be reduced. Official notification of the discounted prices of commodity items had been issued.

