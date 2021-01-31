PM Imran to personally interact with general public

ISLAMABAD: In an unprecedented move, Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to personally interact with the general public on telephone to address their problems, ARY News reported.

Taking to social networking website, Twitter, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Syed Shibli Faraz said that the prime minister will take calls from the public at 4 pm on Monday.

یکم فروری بروز پیر شام ۴ بجے وزیراعظم پاکستان عمران خان عوام سے ٹیلیفون پر بذات خود بات کریں گے pic.twitter.com/YT05M4cmlc — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) January 31, 2021

The prime minister will personally respond to the questions asked by the general public tomorrow. People can contact PM Imran by dialing 051-9210809 to directly talk to Imran Khan at 4 pm on 1st of February.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said the incumbent government’s efforts to reduce inflation were showing results.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, he had said: “More good news on the economic front. Our efforts to reduce inflation are now showing results. Consumer price index & core inflation are both now lower than when our government was formed.”

More good news on the economic front. Our efforts to reduce inflation are now showing results. Consumer price index & core inflation are both now lower than when our government was formed. I have told my economic team to stay vigilant & ensure that inflation stays under control. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 31, 2021

“I have told my economic team to stay vigilant & ensure that inflation stays under control.”

