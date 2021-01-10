PM Imran for protecting rare wild species in Himalaya national park

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again expressed his commitment that rare species in the Karakoram National Park will be protected.

The prime minister on his Twitter handle posted a short video clip of a brown bear moving in thickly covered snow terrain of the national park.

“The Himalayan Brown Bear in Pakistan’s just announced Karakoram National Park. Other rare species that will be protected in this National Park will be the Snow Leopard and the magnificent Marco Polo sheep,” the prime minister tweeted.

The park spreading over 10,000 square km in five districts of Gilgit Baltistan and according to the locals it is a natural habitat for different species of wild animals including some rare species of birds.

Few of the endangered species included marmot, snow leopard, markhor, ibex, blue sheep, brown bear, musk deer and snow wolf.

Last year in December, Imran Khan inaugurated Himalaya and Nanga Parbat National Parks in Gilgit-Baltistan aimed to protect endangered wildlife and promote eco-tourism in the area.

The newly notified ‘Himalaya National Park’ and the ‘Nanga Parbat NP’ comprise unique ecological areas with very rich high altitude biodiversity as well as precious flora and fauna which include snow leopards, Himalayan brown bear, Ladakh Urial, Ibex, Markhors and Blue Sheep.

The central Karakoram National Park is the highest national park in the world and the largest protected area in Pakistan.

