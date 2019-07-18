PM Imran to use private airline for US visit in austerity bid: Naeemul Haque

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to cut expenses, Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to travel the United States by private airline instead of using special aircraft, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Naeemul Haque took to twitter saying, “PM Imran Khan will fly to Washington by private airline.”

PM Imran Khan will fly to Washington by Qatar Airways. — Naeem ul Haque (@naeemul_haque) July 18, 2019

Earlier on Wednesday, Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan during a media talk in Karachi announced that PM Imran Khan will use a small aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force instead of Pakistan International Airline’s plane for his upcoming visit to the United States.

On the invitation of President Donald J. Trump, PM Khan will embark on a visit to the US on July 21.

The prime minister will meet President Trump at the White House on July 22 to discuss a wide range of bilateral and regional matters.

The PM’s US visit would be the first summit-level engagement between Pakistan and the United States since both leaders assumed their respective offices.

During his various engagements in Washington, the prime minister will outline his vision of “Naya Pakistan” and underscore the importance Pakistan attaches to a broader and multi-faceted relationship with the United States.

In the regional context, the premier will underscore Pakistan’s commitment to peace and stability and the importance of constructive engagement to promote a political solution in Afghanistan.

He will also highlight Pakistan’s policy of ‘peaceful neighbourhood’ aimed at resolving disputes through dialogue an

