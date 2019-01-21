PM Imran’s Qatar visit to further expand bilateral relations: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Qatar would further expand relations between Pakistan and Qatar, ARY News reported.

“There’s an enormous potential in amplifying Pak-Qatar relations,” Mehmood Qureshi said while talking to media before leaving for a two-day visit to Qatar along PM Imran Khan.

He said a large number of Pakistanis were employed in Qatar and the prime minister will discuss the issue of exporting more Pakistani skilled and unskilled workforce to Qatar for getting employment in different sectors including IT.

The foreign minister said there was a need of manpower for holding 2022 FIFA World Cup in the oil-rich country. “Qatar needs workers for new constructions and other activities,” he said.

He said bilateral trade between both the countries had boosted in the last six years. Pakistan fulfilled its need for liquified natural gas from Qatar, he added.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said talks would be held for availing more facilities from Qatar on better terms and conditions.

Talking about the Middle Eastern country’s role in bringing Taliban to peace talks, he said Pakistan appreciated Qatar’s role in Afghanistan reconciliation process.

“We will cogitate over possibilities of making the region more stabilised and pacific,” he said.

FM Qureshi said role of Pakistan for reconciliation and to remove misunderstanding in the Islamic world could also be discussed.

Premier Khan has embarked on a two-day visit to Qatar from Monday on the invitation of Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hammad Al Thani.

During the visit, the PM will call on Amir of Qatar and hold meeting with his Qatari counterpart to discuss issues of mutual interest.

