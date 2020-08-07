PM Imran inaugurates Ravi Urban Development Authority project

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday inaugurated River Ravi Urban Development Authority project in Shahdara, ARY News reported.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, PM Imran said that the government will spend Rs 5 trillion on the “most modern city” project. He said that the new city equipped with latest facilities will be established near Lahore.

He said millions of trees will also be planted in the city to protect the environment. Alluding to the problems faced by Lahore due to unplanned settlements, the Prime Minister said vertical buildings will be constructed in the new city in order to ensure that basic amenities reach every person. He said that they will have to take measures to avoid Karachi-like situation in Lahore.

The prime minister said that it is the second biggest project after Islamabad which will create job opportunities. “It is the best opportunity for 9 million overseas Pakistanis to invest in the mega project,” he added.

The prime minister said incentives have been given to the construction sector and Naya Pakistan Housing Project and promotion of construction sector will also support 40 other allied industries. PM Imran said it is our utmost effort to kick start work on the new city project at the earliest.

