Prime Minister Imran Khan has called upon the Muslim world to evolve a joint strategy to effectively counter the growing Islamophobia.

While talking with the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen, he urged the international community to work together for interfaith harmony and peaceful co-existence.

Highlighting the rise of Islamophobic incidents in different parts of the world, the prime minister stressed the importance of a concerted response from the OIC, according to a statement.

It was noted that following the prime minister’s letter addressed to Heads of State of Muslim countries, the OIC Council of Foreign Minister (CFM) in Niamey had adopted a unanimous resolution on observing 15 March as International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

The Prime Minister emphasised that it had to be a collective endeavour of the Muslim leadership to make sure that the world recognised the special love and reverence that Muslims had for the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The prime minister strongly condemned the Israeli attack against Palestinians in Qibla-e- Awaal, the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and reiterated his call on the international community to take steps to protect the Palestinians and their legitimate rights.

Imran Khan also called upon the OIC to play its rightful role in addressing the serious situation. The secretary-general shared information with the Prime Minister on the OIC’s activities in support of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

PM Imran and secretary general discussed Pakistan-OIC collaboration on a range of issues. The premier stated that Pakistan was looking forward to hosting the 48th Session of the Council of Foreign Minister.

