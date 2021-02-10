ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has hailed the decision Wednesday made by Sri Lankan counterpart in permitting their Muslim population to bury those who died of Covid-19, instead of the earlier restriction of incineration of the bodies due to fears of infectivity in the midst of a pandemic, ARY News reported.

We welcome Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa’s assurance given in Sri Lankan Parliament today allowing Muslims to bury those who died from COVID19. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 10, 2021

The PM put out a message via his official handle of the microblogging site Twitter where he admired Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa for announcing earlier today in their parliament that Muslims shall be allowed to bury their dead instead of cremating them.

It may be noted that Sri Lanka had restricted its population through an official decree to incinerate all those who die out of Covid-19 so the viral spread in the midst of the pandemic can be reduced.

However, this caused an uproar globally across Muslim communities and people protested as this decree hurt their religious sentiments and forced them into violating religious customs and final rites.

