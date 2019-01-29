PM Khan directs for elimination of child labour

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed for solid and practical steps to eliminate child labour across the country, ARY News reported.

Chairing a meeting to review increasing number of child labour at his office here today, the prime minister directed Statistical department, to conduct a survey so that actual number of child labour can be known.

The PM also sought recommendations from the concerned departments for the enrollment of such children in the schools.

Mr Khan was briefed by the participants of the meeting about steps being taken to end rights violation in the country.

Talking on the forced disappearances, the premier said, amendments are being made in the law to declare such actions as ‘crime’.

Terming the protection of human rights as basic fundamental of Islam and the ideology of Pakistan, the prime minister said, the incumbent government was taking steps to ensure rights of the minorities across the country.

Back in the month of December, Prime Minister Imran Khan, on the eve of ‘Human Rights Day’ had also expressed his resolve to promote and protect the human rights in the county.

In line with the vision of our founding father Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Pakistan is a democratic, pluralistic and progressive state, said PM Imran and added that Pakistanis aspire for a society based on equality, the rule of law, respect for diversity, and justice.

