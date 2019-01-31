Economy, overseas nationals both to benefit from ‘Pakistan Banao Certificates’: PM Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated his resolve to make Pakistan self-reliant with effective policies of the incumbent federal government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, ARY News reported on Thursday.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of “Pakistan Banao Certificate” in Islamabad. The PM exhorted the overseas Pakistanis to come forward and enthusiastically purchase the certificates to make this scheme a success.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“The government has given an attractive return on these certificates and it would not only help the Pakistani diaspora to earn reasonable profit from these certificates but also extend a helping hand towards reviving the national economic at this critical juncture,” the prime minister said.

Appreciating the efforts of the Pakistanis nationals living abroad, PM Khan said government is mulling over to create ease for them.

“The ambassadors of Pakistan are being trained for how to provide maximum facilities to the Overseas Pakistanis,” he said.

Shedding the light of government’s efforts to put economy back on the right path, he said country was going to be bankrupt, when PTI came into power after 2018 general elections.

Read more: Remittances from overseas Pakistanis register healthy growth

He said International Monetary Fund (IMF) is a simple and easy way to create immediate finances for the country, but their demands are ‘difficult’ for us.

Country is passing through critical time of the history but, “we are committed to steer country out of the crises”, PM vowed.

Prime minister said reforms are being made in the supreme body responsible for tax collection in the country, the FBR.

Mr Khan said government is trying to attract foreign investors to Pakistan and termed relaxation in Visa regime, as part of the plans of the government in this regard.

Recalling the deadly attack over World Trade Centre in America, the prime minister assured the participants of the meeting for regaining the respect to the green passport.

Comments

comments