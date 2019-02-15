PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Peshawar on a day-long visit, where he will launch ‘Sehat Insaf Card Programme in the tribal districts on Friday, ARY News reported.

Under the program people of all seven tribal districts will avail free medical treatment at all major government and private hospitals.

Beside this, prime minister will also meet with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mehmood Khan and the cabinet members of the KP.

The matters related to reforms in the tribal areas will come under discussion in the meeting.

He will also preside over a high-level meeting to review law and order situation in the province.

Earlier on February 4, Prime Minister Imran Khan had launched the first phase of ‘Sehat Card Scheme’.

Addressing the ceremony in the federal capital, PM Khan said “eradicating poverty is central to our all policies,” adding that people become poor owing to expenses of their medical treatment.

Sehat Card Scheme

Under the scheme, the treatment for angioplasty, brain surgery, cancer and other diseases will be done free of cost.

At least 15 million people will benefit from this policy. The card holders could receive medical facilities up to Rs 720,000. The medical facilities would be available in more than 150 private and government hospitals.

