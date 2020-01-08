PM Khan expresses sorrow over sad demise of Fakhruddin G Ebrahim

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed his deep sorrow over the sad demise of Justice retired Fakhruddin G Ebrahim, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In a condolence statement, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed grief over the sad demise of former chief election commissioner retired Justice Fakhruddin G. Ebrahim.

“His services of the late Fakhruddin G Ibrahim will be remembered for long.”

He also prayed for higher place of the deceased in jannah and granting fortitude to the bereaved family members.

Fakhruddin G Ebrahim passed away at 91 in Karachi on Tuesday.

Read more: Prominent jurist Fakhruddin G Ebrahim passes away at 91

Ebrahim was born on February 12 – 1928 in Ahmedabad located in India’s Gujarat state. In 1945, he attended the Gujarat Vidyapith where he received his undergraduate degree in law in 1949.

The lawyer also studied courses on philosophy and also attended the lectures given by Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, which played an important role in his advocacy for non-violence.

He migrated to Pakistan in 1950 and attended the Sindh Muslim Law College and earned LLM degree and an honorary Juris Doctor in 1960. Ebrahim established his own firm besides continuing lectureship at Sindh Muslim Law College.

In 1971, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto appointed him Attorney General of Pakistan.

He performed duties as CEC from 2012 to 2013 while the general elections held under his supervision. Ebrahim had also given his services as Chief Justice of Sindh High Court (SHC). The jurist’s son Zahid Ebrahim had also become a judge of SHC.

Comments

comments