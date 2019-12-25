PM Khan willing to meet Sindh CM during Karachi visit: governor

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan will be visiting Karachi on December 27 and the premier is willing to meet Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, ARY News reported.

Governor Imran Ismail, while addressing media alongside CM Murad Ali Shah after paying a visit to Quaid-e-Azam mausoleum, said a positive meeting of Council of Common Interests (CCI) held with PM Imran Khan in Islamabad.

He expressed hopes that Sindh CM will coordinate Centre for development projects. Ismail said it could be a difference of opinion among Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) but both parties want prosperity and development in the country.

The governor said PM is arriving in Karachi on December 27 and willing to meet the chief minister.

CM Murad Ali Shah, while talking to journalists, said he was not informed regarding the visit of the premier and it is his responsibility as chief minister to welcome PM upon his arrival. Shah complained that he was apprised regarding the visit earlier but not now. He urged to follow the procedure to formally inform him regarding the premier’s arrival in the provincial capital.

The chief minister said some positive things had been discussed with PM Khan in CCI meeting

He said the province has first right over its gas resources, whereas, a report was also presented by attorney general related to the distribution of water. Shah added CCI participants had admitted for using the older method for the water management.

While commenting over Kashmir issue, CM Murad Ali Shah said India has continued barbaric activities against Kashmiris in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir and taken a step forward by crushing Muslims. He urged the federal government to raise voice against the Indian illegal steps on global forums. He also urged Islamic countries to get united against atrocities on Muslims. He said that Sindh Assembly had passed a resolution against Indian barbarism in occupied Kashmir.

The chief minister said Quaid-e-Azam had put unity on top of all of his principles and the unity in leadership will be helpful for moving ahead towards a prosper and developed country. He also congratulated the Christian community on Christmas. Shah said that the beginning of a new year will make all things better.

