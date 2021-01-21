ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday formally launched the issuance of letters of administration and succession certificates at a ceremony held in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

Addressing the launching ceremony in Islamabad on Thursday afternoon, he said reforms in each sector should be aimed at facilitating common people instead of serving the elite class.

“Issuance of succession certificate will ease common man’s life and people can ger certificates within two weeks,” he added.

The premier also emphasized reforming the civil procedure court, criminal justice system and ensuring women’s inheritance rights.

“Criminal justice system is very important in Pakistan and the ratio of crime will only decrease in our country when our criminal justice system improves,” said the prime minister, adding that he is waiting for recommendations in the criminal justice system from the concerned ministry.

PM said that majority of the people in Pakistan did not understand English.

It may be added that the Law Ministry has devised a mechanism to establish Succession Facilitation Units in collaboration with the National Database and Registration Authority for issuance of Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates within 15 days.

It normally took two to seven years after initiation of the application by the legal heirs of the deceased.

Previously all the legal heirs had to be physically present at the courts in Pakistan, now even if legal heirs are absent, the letters of administration succession certificate and succession certificates will be issued.

People friendly law reforms are being considered crucial by the present government aimed at ensuring justice through people friendly legislation.

One of the most important pieces of legislation that was enacted in this regard was The Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates Act, 2020.

The Act was crucial to address a common problem faced by the legal heirs of the deceased in the issuance of Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates.

