PM meets Saudi, UAE foreign ministers, apprises them on IOK situation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday held a meeting with Saudi Arabia’s state minister for foreign affairs Adel Al-Jubeir and foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Bin Sultan-al Nahyan at PM House, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, the meeting discussed the situation arising from India’s illegal and unilateral actions in Indian occupied Kashmir (Iok).

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI welcomed and chaired a meeting with Foreign Ministers of Saudi Arabia and UAE to discuss issue of Kashmir after Prime Minister successfully led efforts of raising voice for Kashmiris internationally and exposing the fascist and racist side of Modi ! pic.twitter.com/6Gm8ChxFIV — PTI (@PTIofficial) September 4, 2019

During the meeting, the prime minister highlighted Pakistan’s deep concern over the worsening human rights situation, month-long complete lockdown and communications blackout in the occupied valley.

According to a press release, the premier stressed the importance of immediate lifting of curfew and removal of restrictions on movement and communications in the IOK. Prime Minister Imran Khan further underscored that India’s actions were a clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions and international law.

“There was a genuine fear of a false flag operation to divert the world’s attention from India’s illegal actions and intensified repression of Kashmiris. India’s actions had created grave risks for peace and security in the region,” added PM Khan.

The visiting dignitaries on the occasion said that they visited Pakistan at the direction of their leadership and fully understood the anguish of the people of Pakistan over the recent developments in occupied Kashmir.

“Saudi Arabia, UAE fully understood the anguish of the people of Pakistan over the recent developments and were concerned over the worsening humanitarian situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” reads the press release.

They reaffirmed the strategic significance of the relationship of KSA and UAE with Pakistan and acknowledged Pakistan’s role and efforts in promoting and maintaining regional peace and stability.

It is noteworthy that Prime Minister Imran Khan had lately called Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman and Crown Prince of the UAE Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayed to apprise them of the crisis in India occupied Kashmir.

