PM Imran constitutes 12-member National Coordination Committee on tourism

ISLAMABAD: In order to facilitate and coordinate government’s commitment to give tourism a priority in mainstream development, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday constituted a 12-member National Coordination Committee on Tourism with immediate effect, ARY News reported.

According to a document shared by the Prime Minister’s office, Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Zulfikar Bukhari, will be the convener of the committee.

The deputy governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, managing director of the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation, chairman Evacuee Trust Property Board and all chief secretaries or additional chief secretaries are members of the committee.

پاکستان کے طول و ارض میں پھیلے دل کش سیاحتی مقامات اور ملکی سیاحتی استعداد کو مکمل طور پر برؤے کار لانے کے حوالے سے وزیرِ اعظم عمران خان کا بڑا فیصلہ pic.twitter.com/mbcGv31TrU — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) August 26, 2020

According to the Terms of Reference, the committee will oversee and review the implementation of national tourism strategy and integration of provincial and regional policies.

It will act as a focal point for inter-provincial, inter-ministerial, inter-departmental and inter-agency coordination to resolve implementation issues with respect to the tourism development sector.

Geo-mapping and profiling of all the tourist spots, hospitality business and products will also come under the scope of the committee, according to a notification.

Read more: Pakistan to host World Tourism Forum 2021: Zulfi Bukhari

The committee will devise an effective regulatory and implementation mechanism of national minimum standards. The committee has been tasked to promote investments through public-private partnership and small and medium enterprises.

It will also suggest measures to promote formal training of manpower engaged with the tourism industry for capacity building.

The convener will brief the prime minister fortnightly on impediments, recommendations for improvement, reads the notification.

Comments

comments