PM Imran directs to take all necessary steps to improve energy sector

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed to take all necessary steps to bring improvement in the energy sector in the country, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting on reforms in the power sector, PM Imran Khan directed all the stakeholders to fulfill their responsibilities in this regard.

“A mechanism be evolved so that the subsidy on electricity is only available to the poor and deserving people,” the prime minister added.

Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Information Minister Shibli Faraz, Advisor to PM on Commerce and Textile Abdul Razzaq Dawood, Planning Minister Asad Umar and others were present in the meeting.

Earlier on July 20, stressing the need for reforms in the ‘subsidy system’, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed to ensure that the benefit of subsidies reached only the poor and needy people.

Presiding over a meeting of an economic think-tank, PM Imran had ordered to review the entire subsidy system, adding, “The government subsidies are aimed at providing relief and assistance to poor and deserving people.”

The premier had directed his finance adviser to set up a special cell to review the subsidies provided by government in various fields and make comprehensive recommendations to enhance their effectiveness.

