PM Imran orders massive crackdown on sugar hoarders, profiteers

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to bring down the prices of essential items, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed to launch a massive crackdown against the hoarders of sugar and profiteers, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting to review prices of sugar and its availability in the country, PM Imran Khan directed to take strict and indiscriminate action against elements involved in profiteering.

The prime minister ordered to ensure sufficient availability of essential items on affordable rates in the markets.

The meeting was informed that action has been started against people involved in weighing less than the actual weight of the sugarcane and undue profiteering. In this connection, 79 people have been arrested, while 190 cases have been registered.

Earlier on January 5, the price of sugar had gone up by Rs4 per kilogram in Karachi as the rate of 100-kilogram sack soared to Rs8,300 in the wholesale market.

The per kg price of sugar in the wholesale market had increased from Rs79 per kilo to Rs83. According to the Karachi Wholesale Grocers Association spokesperson, the price of sugar had increased by Rs11 per kg in the past 20 days. He had said that sugar was being sold at Rs90 per kg in the retail market.

