Price of sugar goes up in Karachi

KARACHI: The price of sugar went up to Rs4 per kilogram in Karachi as the rate of 100-kilogram sack soared to Rs8,300 in the wholesale market, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The per kg price of sugar in the wholesale market increased from Rs79 per kilo to Rs83.

According to the Karachi Wholesale Grocers Association spokesperson, the price of sugar has increased by Rs11 per kg in the past 20 days. He said that sugar is being sold at Rs90 per kg in the retail market.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh yesterday chaired the meeting of the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) and directed provinces to check the possibilities of hoarding and black marketing especially wheat and sugar to ensure uninterrupted provision at fair prices.

In December 2020, Prime Minister Imran Khan had congratulated its team for bringing the sugar prices down through a multi-pronged strategy.

In his Twitter message, the premier had said that the sugar selling at a national average of Rs81 per kilogram versus Rs102 per kg a month back. He added that he wants to congratulate his team for bringing the sugar prices down through a multi-pronged strategy.

