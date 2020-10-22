PM phones Bhutan counterpart, welcomes pilgrims visiting sacred Buddhist sites

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan in his telephonic conversation Thursday with the Bhutan counterpart Dr Lotay Tshering discussed matters of mutual interests while the two country heads deliberated over challenges due to COVID-19 outbreak, ARY News reported.

PM Khan commended the steps taken by Bhutan premier to manoeuvre challenges that arose following the outbreak of COVID-19 in his country while he apprised him on the strategies Pakistan undertook on the same issue.

The Pakistani head of the government shared that his government’s priorities were the safety of people amid the spread of the global pandemic while to simultaneously keep the economy alive to sustain the adverse effects that ensued the public health panic.

We restrained the pandemic spread on our land via smart lockdown strategy, the Pakistani premier Imran Khan said in his conversation with Dr Lotay Tshering, while also apprising the latter of his suggestion for the global initiative on debt relief to the countries in developing stage.

He noted Pakistan’s pride in its rich Buddhist heritage which dates to ancient Buddhist Gandhara civilization and informed his counterpart that Pakistan will welcome Bhutanese pilgrims visiting the sacred Buddhist sites in the country.

