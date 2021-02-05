Armed forces can’t win against population standing united, says PM Khan

History is witness no oppressive force can win against a population which unites to fight for its rights, said Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing a public gathering on Friday in Kotli on the occasion of Kashmir Day, ARY News reported.

Enumerating the US incursion of Vietnam which failed terribly, PM Khan said despite being a superpower and laying waste in Vietnam, America failed because the people there did not accept them.

Vietnam sacrificed 3 million people but salvaged themselves from American clutches, he said.

He cited another example of the failed armed invasion attempted on Algeria by France and reiterated if people stand resolute and united, no force can break them.

Even if India fortifies its invasion with a force comprising 900,000 personnel, it cannot suppress Kashmir, he said.

The prime minister asserted each kid to be born in Kashmir bears in their heart the passion for freedom.

We tried to sit and talk with India on the long-overdue matters for resolution and find a solution for the Kashmir issue but despite my attempts, I could not understand why India wasn’t willing to talk, said the prime minister.

When I offered a peace talk, in the beginning, I could not comprehend why my counterpart Modi was not willing for dialogues, but only after the Pulwama fiasco followed with our trees being martyred in Balakot, I realized that India was pinning its election campaign on hatred against Pakistan, said PM Imran Khan.

I once again reiterate my dialogue offer to Modi while reminding him there’s no other way, he said.

