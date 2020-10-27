PM Imran directs to remove obstacles in importing sugar, wheat  

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed to ensure availability of sufficient stock of wheat and sugar in line with the requirements of the commodity in the country, ARY News reported.

Presiding over the federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad today, PM Imran directed to remove all the obstacle in importing wheat and sugar in the country. He also ordered to ensure that the imported wheat should be of good quality.

Briefing the meeting on wheat procurement , officials of the Ministry of National Food Security said that availability of 1.5 million metric tons of wheat will be ensured by 31st of January 2021.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Industries and Production told the cabinet the country has over 939,266 metric tons sugar stock at present.

Earlier on September 11, in order to ensure availability of wheat at reasonable prices across the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan had decided to allow Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) and the private sector to import the commodity.

Presiding over a high-level meeting on availability and prices of wheat and sugar, PM Imran had said that availability of wheat and sugar at reasonable prices across the country was the top priority of the government

He had expressed satisfaction over the current available wheat stock in the country. During the meeting, the authorities had apprised the prime minister about the current situation of availability of wheat, daily release of commodity by Punjab, rates of wheat and flour, and import of sugar.

