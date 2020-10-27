Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


PM ‘deeply’ saddened by terrorist attack on Peshawar madrassah

Peshawar terrorist attack madrassah

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed deep sadness over today’s terrorist attack on a madrassh in Peshawar’s Dir Colony.

He tweeted: “Deeply saddened by terrorist attack on madrassah in Peshawar. My condolences go to the victims families & prayers for early recovery of the injured.”

“I want to assure my nation we will ensure the terrorists responsible for this cowardly barbaric attack are brought to justice asap.”

At least seven people were killed and more than 70 others injured – most of whom are children – in the blast, according to police and rescue officials. Those killed and injured include madrassah students aged between nine and 15 years.

Read More: At least seven killed, over 70 injured in blast at Peshawar madrassah

An improvised explosive device (IED) was used in the blast with four to five kilogrammes of explosives and ball bearings. The blast ripped through the seminary at a time when Quran class was ongoing.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Supreme Court dismisses NAB’s ECL plea for Shehbaz Sharif

Business

Punjab increases wheat quota to flour mills for stabilising price

Must Read

Six more die of coronavirus, 773 test positive in 24 hours

International

Kashmiris observing Black Day to protest against Indian Army’s invasion


ARY NEWS URDU