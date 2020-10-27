PM ‘deeply’ saddened by terrorist attack on Peshawar madrassah

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed deep sadness over today’s terrorist attack on a madrassh in Peshawar’s Dir Colony.

He tweeted: “Deeply saddened by terrorist attack on madrassah in Peshawar. My condolences go to the victims families & prayers for early recovery of the injured.”

“I want to assure my nation we will ensure the terrorists responsible for this cowardly barbaric attack are brought to justice asap.”

At least seven people were killed and more than 70 others injured – most of whom are children – in the blast, according to police and rescue officials. Those killed and injured include madrassah students aged between nine and 15 years.

An improvised explosive device (IED) was used in the blast with four to five kilogrammes of explosives and ball bearings. The blast ripped through the seminary at a time when Quran class was ongoing.

