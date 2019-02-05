PM summons federal cabinet meeting on Feb 7

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned the federal cabinet meeting on February 7 with several important matters on the agenda, ARY News reported.

The cabinet will be given a briefing regarding rise in prices of basic commodities. The meeting will also endorse memorandums of understanding between the Trade Development Authority and Belgium’s trade promotion agency.

The meeting, to be chaired by PM Khan, will also approve summary for funds of 2018 by-elections.

Read more: Federal cabinet approves new Hajj Policy with no subsidies this year

The agenda for the cabinet meeting also includes restructuring of Pakistan Bail-ul-Mal (PBM) board. The meeting will also ponder over issuance of Rs 429 million supplementary grant to Rangers.

In its 21-point agenda, the federal cabinet meeting will discuss proposal to replace close-circuit television cameras at the Islamabad High Court with new cams.

The cabinet meeting is also expected to endorse decisions taken by the Economic Coordination committee (ECC) in its Jan 29 meeting.

The meeting will also discuss devolution of health-related institutions from the cabinet to National Health Services.

The federal cabinet is also expected to endorse an accord between Pakistan and Tajikistan for elimination of corruption. The decision on agreement between the National Accountability Bureau and Tajikistan’s body for financial control will also come under discussion.

In its last meeting, the Federal Cabinet on Jan 31 approved new Hajj Policy for 2019, deciding against provision of any subsidy.

Comments

comments