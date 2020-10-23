PM summons meeting of government, party spokespersons

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of party and government spokespersons which will be held on Friday evening, ARY News reported.

Sources told ARY News that a consultative meeting will be held over the anti-government rhetoric of the opposition parties. The premier will issue guidelines to the spokesperson in the meeting. A briefing will be given over ongoing efforts for curbing inflation.

Sources added that the participants of the meeting will also discuss the government’s steps for bringing back former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Earlier in the day, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will be in Pakistan’s jail by January 15.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Shibli Faraz said efforts are underway to bring back Nawaz Sharif from London so that he faces his cases and answers for his assets. He said the government will not only punish the corrupt elements but will also recover the looted national wealth.

