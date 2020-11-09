PM Imran transforming Pakistan in line with Iqbal’s vision: CM Buzard  

LAHORE: Paying rich tribute to the ‘Poet of the East Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his 143rd birth anniversary, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzard on Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was transforming Pakistan in line with Iqbal’s vision, ARY News reported.

CM Usman Buzard said that PM Imran saved the nation from plunderers and corrupt elements. He said that Pakistan will become a welfare state by following the teachings and philosophy of Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Earlier, the chief minister visited the tomb of Allama Iqbal and laid a floral wreath on his grave.

A change of guard ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Dr Allama Iqbal on his birth anniversary where a contingent of the Pakistan Navy assumed guard duties at the mausoleum. Pakistan Navy’s Station Commander, Commodore Naimatullah, was the chief guest.

The nation is observing the 143rd birth anniversary of Dr Allama Muhammmad Iqbal, the Poet of the East, with national zeal and fervour today.

In connection with his birth anniversary, special programmes will be organised today by political, social and cultural organisations in order to pay tribute to the national poet.

Allama Muhammad Iqbal was born in Sialkot, Punjab in 1877 AD. He received his early education in the traditional maktab and went to Sialkot Mission School, from where he passed his matric exams.

