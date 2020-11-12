PM Imran Khan to visit Balochistan tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrive in Quetta on Friday (tomorrow) for a day-long visit to Balochistan, ARY News reported, citing sources.

During the visit, PM Imran Khan will hold important meetings with Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, governor, provincial ministers, high officials and other noted personalities.

The prime minister will inaugurate a highway under the CPEC project and will unveil a comprehensive development package for the province, said the sources.

Federal Minister for Postal Services and Communications Murad Saeed and Information Minister Shibli Faraz will be accompanied by the prime minister during the visit.

Taking to social networking website, Twitter, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal termed the prime minister’s forthcoming visit ‘historical’.

انشاءاللہ یہ ایک تاریخی دورہ ہوگا وزیراعظم @ImranKhanPTIk کا….. Government #Balochistan, #PakistanArmy and Federal Government initiated a long deliberation to make a comprehensive development package for Balochistan which inshallah shall be announced tomorrow in Turbat. pic.twitter.com/DXil5vEEY5 — Jam Kamal Khan (@jam_kamal) November 12, 2020

He maintained, “Government of Balochistan, Pakistan Army and the federal government initiated a long deliberation to make a comprehensive development package for Balochistan which inshallah shall be announced tomorrow in Turbat.”

Earlier on October 29, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced that he would soon visit South Balochistan to announce a comprehensive development package for the area.

The prime minister had said that while chairing a high-level meeting on uplift projects for Balochistan, which was attended by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, DG ISI, Commander Southern Command of the armed forces, federal ministers including Asad Umar, Omar Ayub, Fakhar Imam, Faisal Vawda and advisers to the prime minister and provincial ministers and secretaries of the province.

