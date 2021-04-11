PM wants 155,000 Pakistan Citizen Portal complaints reopened

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan directed on Sunday the authorities concerned to reopen as many as 155,000 public complaints lodged on Pakistan Citizen Portal to redress the grievance of the complainants.

According to the Prime Minister Office, Prime Minister Khan instructed that complaints of dissatisfied citizens registered during the period of July to December last year should be reopened.

Resolving public issues is the top priority of the government and any negligence in redressal of grievances will not be tolerated, the prime minister warned.

Also Read: Government launches web service of Pakistan Citizen Portal

In the first phase, complaints related to property disputes, law and order and human rights will be reopened.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had tweeted that his government’s initiative ‘Pakistan Citizen Portal’ has crossed the number of three million in public participation. “Out of 2.6 mn complaints 2.4 mn resolved. 5,91000 confirmed satisfaction. PCP has truly empowered the common citizen. I urge all our citizens to use @PakistanPMDU for effective complaints’ resolution,” he wrote on his official Twitter handle.

Comments

comments