COVID-19: PMA demands complete lockdown across the country

KARACHI: Sharing concerns over the worsening situation of COVID-19 in the country, The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has stressed the government to impose a full, countrywide lockdown to control the rising number of coronavirus cases, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Talking to ARY News, PMA general secretary Dr Qaiser Sajjad said the coming week can be a difficult one for Pakistan in terms of COVID situation.

“Our situation is also turning like India,” he said and added that micro or smart lockdown will not serve the purpose now. We have to stop the movement of the masses as it is the need of the hour and only situation to control the situation.

Dr Qaiser said the government should consider imposing a full-fledged lockdown to bring the number of cases down.

Read more: Pakistan sees record 201 COVID deaths in single day

It is to be noted that Pakistan has reported 201 more COVID deaths, the highest number in a single day since the pandemic break out in the country on Wednesday.

With the inclusion of 201 more deaths, the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 17,530.

Comments

comments