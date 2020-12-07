MDCAT 2020: PMC issued notice over ‘out-of-syllabus’ questions

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) issued on Monday notices to the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) and other official respondents on a petition challenging the recently held Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2020.

A two-judge of the high court directed the PMC and others to furnish their response to the constitutional petition by next hearing on December 16.

It was stated in the petition that some of the questions in the MDCAT held on November 29 were not from the syllabus. The court, therefore, was requested to annul the test and direct the PMC to hold a fresh exam for admission to medical colleges.

Over 125,000 aspiring candidates had signed up for the MDCAT 2020 held across the country on Nov 29.

Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) Vice President Barrister Ali Raza said 138 students who informed the PMC about them being COVID-19 positive will take their exam on December 13.

The PMC will finalise the MDCAT results within next seven to ten days, he said.

