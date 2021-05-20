PMD forecast drizzling in Karachi with gusty winds today

KARACHI: Pakistan’s met department has forecast drizzling with gusty winds as the sea breeze returns to Karachi providing relief to citizens from the sizzling weather, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in a weather report predicted significant drop in maximum temperature in the city owing to return of the winds from the sea after Arabian Sea Cyclone Tauktae lost its intensity.

“Karachi will experience maximum temperature upto 34 degree Celsius today,” according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

The Westerly/ Southwesterly winds blowing in the city with 15 kilometers per hour, the met office reported.

Karachi received a brief spell of rainfall with dust storm on Tuesday under the influence of Arabian Sea Cyclone Tauktae. The city received 7mm rainfall at Masroor Base and 06mm rain at Surjani, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Director Pakistan Meteorological Department in a statement said that the cyclone have outer reach to our area, which has caused this dust storm.

A spell of the severe hot weather terminated after rainfall with dusty winds in the port city.

Arabian Sea Cyclone Tauktae, packing ferocious winds and threatening a destructive storm, made landfall in western India on Monday.

The cyclone, according to press reports, is the biggest to hit western India coast in 30 years, swept over the Arabian Sea with Gujarat state.

Comments

comments