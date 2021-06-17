PMD forecast dust storm and light rainfall in Karachi today

KARACHI: The Met Office has forecast a hot and humid weather in Karachi today with chances of dust storm and light rainfall, ARY News reported.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had earlier predicted the first spell of pre-monsoon rains with moderate dust or thunderstorm in Karachi.

The moist currents from the North Arabian Sea penetrating Sindh with effect from 16th June 2021. Under its influence, the first rainy spell expected in most of the Sindh districts said the weather office.

Karachi experiencing a cloudy hot and humid weather, while the sea breeze has been suspended. Humidity level in the city was reached to 78 percent last night, which is expected to go down with the rain spell today.

“Dust/thunderstorm-rain with few moderate/heavy falls expected in all districts of Sindh during 17-19 June wet spell,” the Met department earlier said.

The weather department has forecast that Karachi will receive heavier rainfall this monsoon season like the previous year.

After the rain forecast Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh asked the district authorities to take precautionary measures to avoid loss of life and damage to property during rains.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) asked concerned institutions to complete all necessary arrangements as heavy rainfall under the monsoon system is expected in major cities including Karachi and Hyderabad.

Low lying areas in Badin, Thatta, Hyderabad, Umarkot, Thar, Dadu, Sukkur and Larkana districts may face water logging/inundation at times due to occasional heavy showers.

Loose structured huts and billboards may experience damage due to dust/wind-storm.

Comments

comments