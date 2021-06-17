Rain with thunderstorm lashes Sindh’s several parts

KARACHI: Weather turned pleasant as rain with thunderstorm lashed several parts of Sindh on Thursday, ARY News reported.

As per details, showers were reported in Shikarpur, Khairpur, Naushehro Feroze, Sukkur and surrounding areas. Rain with thunderstorm turned weather pleasant.

Low-lying areas in Sukkur have submerged into rainwater due to continued showers. Meanwhile, four people have been injured in the district in rain-related incidents.

Rescue sources said a wall of a house located in Sukkur’s Golimar collapsed due to rain, resulting in injuries to four family members including two men and two women.

The injured were rushed to a nearby medical facility.

On the other hand, more than 70 feeders of the SEPCO have been tripped due to showers with thunderstorms.

The spokesperson said electricity supply has been disconnected in several parts of Sukkur, Kandhkot, Khairpur, Jacobabad, Larkana, Shikarpur, Rato Dero, Kandiaro, Dadu, Gambat, Daharki, Kot Deji, Naushehro Feroze and others.

“The SEPCO staff is working to clear the faults to restore electricity supply soon,” he added.

