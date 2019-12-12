ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday appreciated Fayyazul Hassan Chohan’s courage for expressing restraint over lawyers’ vicious attack over the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC), ARY News reported.

During a telephonic conversation, Prime Minister Imran Khan while Chohan as an asset of the party, lauded his nerve for offering restraint during PIC attack.

He said that the miscreants wanted to create Model Town like carnage, but the incumbent government foiled their heinous designs.

Prime Minister Imran Khan vowed to expose the real characters behind the lawyers’ agitation and added that no one will be allowed to take law into his or her hands.

Read more: Faisal Vawda admires Fayyaz Chohan’s restraint under threat

Yesterday, Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda while appreciating Chohan, in a tweet wrote, “Well done Fayyazul Hassan Chohan! Very graceful of you that you didn’t take any harsh action and avoided the inevitable despite how these hooligans maltreated you.

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan was slapped and tortured by outrageous lawyers outside Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) hospital in Lahore.

The lawyers, who were protesting inside PIC hospital over a dispute with young doctors, slapped and severely tortured Punjab’s information minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan when he arrived at the hospital’s premises to hold talks with them.

