PML-F demands dissolution of Sindh govt over poor performance

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League Functional (PML-F) has demanded to dissolve the Sindh government over failure to counter coronavirus crisis and deteriorated situation of the economy, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The PML-F spokesperson Sardar Abdul Rahim said that the Sindh government wanted to misguide citizens over coronavirus crisis and destroy the national economy.

He added that the provincial government showed enmity to the provinces and Pakistan. Abdul Rahim alleged that the Sindh government wanted to fully destroy the national economy by continuing its corrupt practices.

Read: 151 policemen infected with coronavirus in Sindh

The PML-N leader revealed that coronavirus tests turned out to be fake in Pir Jo Goth.

He announced that the Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Rashid Shah Rashdi tested negative for COVID-19. It was a conspiracy to show Rashdi’s test results as positive, he alleged.

Abdul Rahim clarified that the provincial lawmaker was not infected with COVID-19.

