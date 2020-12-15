LAHORE: A former member of provincial assembly (MPA) of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Amjad Ali Javed, has been booked on charges of corruption over the reference of the deputy commissioner (DC) of Toba Tek Singh, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A case has been registered against PML-N former lawmaker Amjad Ali Javed, his sibling and officers of the provincial treasury and accounts over their alleged involvement in corruption through ‘illegal housing society’.

The Toba Tek Singh DC told media that the accused constructed an illegal housing society on 79 Kanal of government land allocated for the industrial area without getting approval from relevant authorities. The deputy commission added that more than six Kanal of government was seized and including in the housing society by the accused.

According to the reference, the accused was allegedly involved in fraud by selling out the plots on the over 43 Kanal land of the industrial area which gave financial dent to the national treasury.

The officials of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) said in a statement that the accused will be arrested soon and announced penalties in accordance with the law. They added that fines will be imposed on the accused after retrieving the state land from them.

On December 12, the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab had arrested an alleged frontman of the Member of National Assembly (MNA) of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Rana Mubashir.

An alleged frontman of PML-N lawmaker Rana Mubashir, Muhammad Bota, has been arrested by ACE officials. A case was lodged against the accused following the reference of Lahore’s deputy commissioner, officials said.

The officials detailed that the accused had grabbed 64 Kanal and 12 marlas land in Cantt area. They added that the government land was retrieved from the accused and a fine worth Rs2.1 million will be charged by the alleged frontman.

The anti-corruption officials said that the authorities widened the scope of the investigation into the case related to the illegal seizure of government land.

The ACE Director-General (DG) Gohar Nafees vowed that the institution will retrieve each penny from the responsible persons involved in grabbing government land.

Earlier in November, the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab had arrested another PML-N leader Ahsan Raza Khan on the charges of constructing an illegal commercial market and a housing scheme.

The PML-N leader is accused of building a market on the land of government hospital Kanganpur and also constructed a housing society.

