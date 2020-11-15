PML-N ex-MNA arrested on corruption charges   

MULTAN: The anti-corruption wing of police on Sunday arrested Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former member of the National Assembly (MNA) Malik Abdul Ghaffar Dogar on corruption charges in Multan, ARY News reported.

According to police, Ghaffar Dogar was allegedly involved in fraud, acquired property through illegal means and causing damage to the national exchequer and a private bank. Sources said that a case pertaining to the kidnapping of an assistant commissioner was also registered against the PML-N leader.

Acting on the complaint of a citizen, Muhammad Bashir, the police arrested the PTI leader, said the sources.

On the other hand, PML-N leaders Rana Sanaullah and Atta Tarar have‏ condemned Ghaffar Dogar’s arrest.

Read More: PML-N’s ex-mayor Sargodha arrested for ‘abuse of power’

Earlier on November 10, Punjab’s Anti-corruption Establishment (ACE) officials had arrested Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former mayor of Sargodha, Aslam Naveed, over charges of ‘abuse of power’ which causes financial loss to the national exchequer.

A case had been registered against seven accused including Sargodha’s ex-mayor Aslam Naveed and officials of Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) and provincial revenue department.

According to ACE Punjab, the action had been taken over the alleged abuse of power by the accused persons which resulted in the financial loss to the national exchequer.

Comments

comments