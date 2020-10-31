PML-N Balochistan president decides to resign over differences: sources

LAHORE: Senior politician Abdul Qadir Baloch has decided to resign as Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Balochistan president over having differences with top leadership of the political party, citing sources, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Sources told ARY News that Abdul Qadir Baloch decided to tender his resignation from the top slot of PML-N Balochistan chapter after the top leadership rejected to invite former chief minister Sanaullah Zehri in the protest rally of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

It emerged that Abdul Qadir Baloch will make an announcement for tendering his resignation in a press conference.

The differences have emerged between PML-N central leadership and Baloch when he insisted to invite Sanaullah Zehri in the PDM’s rally in Quetta.

Sources said that PML-N senior vice president Shahid Khaqan Abbasi rejected to invite Zehri in the rally as he was not a part of the ongoing movement against the incumbent government. He allegedly said that Zehri is not residing in the country for 2.5 years and he cannot become a part of the PDM power show.

Moreover, Sanaullah Zehri had allegedly resigned as Balochistan chief minister despite being stopped by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Abdul Qadir Baloch, who became a federal minister and a member of Nawaz Sharif’s cabinet, was reportedly apprised by the decision of PML-N central leadership about their rejection to include Sanaullah Zehri in the ongoing anti-government movement, sources added.

