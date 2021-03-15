PML-N candidate files reply in SC over re-election in NA-75 Daska

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate in NA-75 Daska by-poll, Nosheen Iftikhar, has submitted written reply in Supreme Court over re-election in the constituency, ARY News reported on Monday.

A bench of apex court will take up a petition tomorrow, challenging the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to annul the NA-75 Daska by-poll and announce re-election.

A three-member bench of the supreme court will hear the petition moved by Ali Asjad Malhi, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) candidate in the NA-75 Daska by-election.

PML-N candidate Nosheen Iftikhar in her reply pleaded to the court to impose fine and dismiss the PTI petition.

“The missing of 20 presiding officers in the election is a matter of serious concern,” Ms Iftikhar said in its reply supported with references from various court judgments.

“The people of the area were denied of their democratic right to vote,” the PML-N candidate said.

Ms Nosheen Iftikhar also backed the election commission’s decision of holding re-election in the constituency.

PTI candidate Asjad Malhi had approached the court seeking early hearing of his petition.

Naming the ECP and PML-N candidate Nosheen Iftikhar as respondents in the case, the petitioner said the decision was not in line with the facts.

The ECP didn’t examine the available record, he claimed and demanded that the court should annul the ECP decision.

On Feb 25, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had ordered a re-election in the NA-75 Sialkot-Daska constituency over alleged rigging and irregularities.

