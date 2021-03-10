ECP reschedules NA-75 Daska by-election for April 10

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Wednesday rescheduled the NA-75 Daska by-election, ARY News reported.

According to a notification, the by-polls in the Punjab constituency will now be held on April 10.

The ECP had earlier ordered re-election in the entire constituency on March 18 after dubious results of the by-poll.

A three-judge SC bench, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and consisting of Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Yahya Afridi, today heard an appeal filed by PTI candidate Ali Asjad Malhi seeking suspension of the election commission’s re-election order.

Counsel Shahzad Shaukat argued in the court that the election commission went beyond its authority to order re-election in the constituency on March 18.

The counsel sought the court’s order for suspension of the ECP decision till the next hearing of the case.

Justice Bandial observed that the hearing could be completed before the polling day. The court asked the counsel to give his arguments on jurisdiction of the election commission.

The court adjourned further hearing of the matter till Tuesday adding that the petition for restraining order will also be heard on the same day.

It may be noted that the commissioner, deputy commissioner (DC), RPO, DPO and two DSPs had been removed over the directives of the election commission.

