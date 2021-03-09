ECP changes polling staff for re-poll on NA-75 Daska

SIALKOT: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to change polling staff of the 21 stations during re-polling in NA-75 Daska where irregularities were reported during a recent by-poll and led to the annulment of the entire election process, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.

In an announcement made by the ECP today, the ECP said the elections in the constituency are scheduled for March 18. “All 21 polling stations will have a fresh polling staff,” he said.

“The other 339 polling stations will have the similar staff that worked during February 19 by-poll,” it said. The district education authority said that the duty order has been conveyed to the staffers via WhatsApp.

Moreover, the presiding officer of polling station 346 was also replaced for the March 18 polls.

The appointments of police and administrative officers have also been notified earlier in the day following the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold a re-poll in the NA-75 Daska constituency.

Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala Sohail Ashraf has been given an additional charge of Commissioner Gujranwala and CPO Gujranwala Sarfraz Ahmed Falki as Regional Police Officer (RPO).

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Mir Muhammad Nawaz was given an additional charge of the deputy commissioner and Superintendent Police (SP) Investigation Muhammad Imran was given the charge of DPO.

Moreover, the appointments of SDPO Adnan Malik and SDPO Sambharial Rizwan Ahmed were also notified.

It may be noted that the commissioner, deputy commissioner (DC), RPO, DPO and two DSPs had been removed over the directives of the election commission.

On February 25, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had ordered re-polling at all polling stations of NA-75 Sialkot-Daska over rigging.

