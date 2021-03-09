DASKA: The appointments of police and administrative officers have been notified following the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold a re-poll in the NA-75 Daska constituency, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala Sohail Ashraf has been given an additional charge of Commissioner Gujranwala and CPO Gujranwala Sarfraz Ahmed Falki as Regional Police Officer (RPO).

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Mir Muhammad Nawaz was given an additional charge of the deputy commissioner and Superintendent Police (SP) Investigation Muhammad Imran was given the charge of DPO.

Read: PTI seeks early hearing of petition challenging ECP Daska decision

Moreover, the appointments of SDPO Adnan Malik and SDPO Sambharial Rizwan Ahmed were also notified.

It may be noted that the commissioner, deputy commissioner (DC), RPO, DPO and two DSPs had been removed over the directives of the election commission.

Earlier on February 25, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had ordered re-polling at all polling stations of NA-75 Sialkot-Daska over rigging.

Read: PTI challenges ECP’s Daska re-polling order in LHC

The Election Commission of Pakistan after hearing arguments from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Returning Officer (RO) had reserved the judgment. Riots had been reported during the polling day and the masses were not provided the right to vote in a true manner.

Terming the polling null and void in the NA-75 Daska, the ECP had ordered re-polling in the constituency on March 18.

Comments

comments