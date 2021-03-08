PTI seeks early hearing of petition challenging ECP Daska decision

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) candidate in the NA-75 Daska by-election moved a plea before the Supreme Court seeking early hearing of his petition challenging the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to annul the by-polls and announce re-election.

Ali Asjad Malhi filed the miscellaneous application, stating that the matter is of immense significance. The Election Commission has called for re-polling on March 18, therefore, his petition be heard on March 10, he said.

Also Read: PTI challenges ECP’s NA-75 Daska re-polling decision in SC

Naming the ECP and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Nosheen Iftikhar as respondents in the case, the petitioner said the decision was not in line with the facts.

The ECP didn’t examine the available record, he said and demanded that the court annul the ECP decision.

Also Read: Election Commission orders re-election in NA-75 Daska

On Feb 25, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had ordered a re-election in the NA-75 Sialkot-Daska constituency over alleged rigging and irregularities.

Moreover, the ECP had also ordered suspension of the relevant deputy commissioner, district police officer (DPO), assistant commissioner and SPDO Daska over “rigging” during the by-poll in the NA-75 constituency.

Comments

comments