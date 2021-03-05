PTI challenges ECP’s NA-75 Daska re-polling decision in SC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has challenged the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision of re-polling at all polling stations in the NA-75 Daska in the Supreme Court (SC) on Friday, ARY News reported.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The petition has been moved by a PTI candidate from Daska Ali Asjad Malhi. The PTI candidate has pleaded with the court to nullify the ECP’s decision of re-polling in NA-75.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) last week had decided to file two petitions against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decision on NA-75 Daska by-polls after approval from Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Read also: Presiding officers found involved in rigging, admits NA-75 RO

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Feb 25. had ordered re-polling at all polling stations of NA-75 Sialkot-Daska over rigging.

Terming the polling null and void in the NA-75, the ECP had ordered re-polling in the constituency on March 18.

Besides this, the ECP also decided to suspend the concerned Deputy Commissioner, District Police Officer (DPO), Assistant Commissioner and SPDO Daska over “rigging” during the by-poll in the NA-75 constituency.

Comments

comments