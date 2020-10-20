PML-N changes date of PDM’s rally in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has changed the date for the upcoming rally of the opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), scheduled on October 31 in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The decision was taken in a party consultative session chaired by PML-N senior vice president Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in Rawalpindi today. The next rally of the opposition parties’ alliance will be held on November 7 instead of October 31 in Rawalpindi.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chaired an emergency consultative session of the political party held at PML-N division office of Malik Abrar.

Sources told ARY News that PML-N leaders have also mulled over the strategy for organising a sit-in in the federal capital Islamabad. They also reviewed the situation after the recent PDM rallies in Gujranwala and Karachi besides discussing the registration of cases against PML-N leaders.

The session was attended by PML-N central leaders, provincial and national lawmakers and other high-level office-bearers.

On the other hand, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has scheduled a 14-day visit to Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) region from Wednesday.

Sources told ARY News that Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is also likely to address Quetta rally after getting go-ahead by the party’s central leadership. Sources added that the party leadership mulled over two options for Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s participation in the Quetta rally.

The PPP chairman is expected to visit Quetta amid GB’s visit, otherwise, he will address the rally through video conferencing.

