PML-N leaders violate COVID-19 SOPs mid-flight

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Maryam Nawaz, Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar, party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb and other party leaders on Monday violated COVID-19 SOPs while travelling to Lahore from Karachi via PIA’s PK-306 flight, ARY News reported.

According to details, the PML-N leaders travelled without wearing a face mask and violated social distancing rules laid down by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) for passengers.

Sources said that Maryam Nawaz, Capt (R) Safdar, Maryam Aurangzeb and others also ignored the directions of a flight attendant to wear a mask.

According to SOPs announced by CAA, social distancing and wearing a face mask are declared mandatory for the passengers.

The airlines would be bound to take a picture of all passengers wearing masks during the flight and convey it to the CAA authorities via Whatsapp.

It said that the airlines would ensure the mandatory use of masks by passengers while entering the airport and during flights.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Captain (retd) Safdar Awan was on Monday granted bail in a case pertaining to violating the sanctity of the mausoleum of the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah a day before.

Read More: Safdar Awan granted bail in Quaid’s mausoleum sanctity case

The husband of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz was released on bail by a court in return for Rs100,000 surety bonds.

The PML-N stalwart was arrested by Sindh police earlier on Monday morning in the case.

The case was registered against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders including PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, her husband Capt (R) Safdar Awan and 200 others at the Brigade Police Station for chanting slogans at the Mazar-e-Quaid.

